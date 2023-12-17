Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 133 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,842,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,522,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,127,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $138.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,810. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.19. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

