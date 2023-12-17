Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,982,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.47. The company had a trading volume of 721,454 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.