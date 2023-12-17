Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.34. 2,269,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $264.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.09.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

