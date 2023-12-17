Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,143 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.06. 3,426,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

