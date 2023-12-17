Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. The company had a trading volume of 220,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

