Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital accounts for about 0.6% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. 4,684,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

