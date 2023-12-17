Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,050,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 10,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Catalent by 578.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,309 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $120,456,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Catalent in the second quarter valued at $74,987,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $98,565,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Catalent Trading Up 0.3 %

CTLT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,613. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

