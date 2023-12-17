Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Reduced by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.1% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.65.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,321,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,548. The firm has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.43 and its 200-day moving average is $258.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.