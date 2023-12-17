Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in November

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELJF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. 963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The Cellular segment offers cellular communications, and cellular equipment and related services. The Fixed-line segment provides infrastructure and internet access, internet-based television, international telephony, landline telephony services, and transmission services for business customers and for telecommunication operators; and conferencing, cloud computing, and server hosting services, as well as IOT solutions.

