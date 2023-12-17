Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 622,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Cellebrite DI Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 689,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,554. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $8.69.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. Cellebrite DI’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Stories

