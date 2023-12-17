Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 2,529,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,996.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.6 %

About Cellnex Telecom

CLNXF traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

