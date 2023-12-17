Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,196,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the November 15th total of 2,529,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,996.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays cut Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 1.6 %
About Cellnex Telecom
Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.