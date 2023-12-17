Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.94. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.00 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.
About Cembra Money Bank
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cembra Money Bank
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Cembra Money Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cembra Money Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.