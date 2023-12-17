Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in November

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CMBNF remained flat at C$66.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 750 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.94. Cembra Money Bank has a 12-month low of C$70.00 and a 12-month high of C$70.00.

About Cembra Money Bank

Cembra Money Bank AG provides consumer finance products and services in Switzerland. The company offers savings products, including medium-term notes and deposit accounts; loans comprising cash, consumer, personal, business, and auto loans; credit card receivables; and leasing services for new and used vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and caravans, as well as corporate leasing services.

