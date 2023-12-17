Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNC has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

