Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the November 15th total of 237,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Centerspace by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Centerspace Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE CSR traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,438. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $872.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

