Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.7 %

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,046. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

