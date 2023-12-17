Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 13.0% in November

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the November 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.7 %
Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,046. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.20.
About Central Japan Railway
