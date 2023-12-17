Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Cerus Stock Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.14 on Friday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
