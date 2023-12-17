Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Short Interest Update

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Cerus Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.14 on Friday. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $387.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 84.23% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cerus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 18.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,729 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

