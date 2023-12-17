Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,462,900 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 12,426,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Champion Iron Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.