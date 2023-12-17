ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,105 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHPT. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $2.72 on Friday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 628,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,526 shares of company stock valued at $200,711. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

