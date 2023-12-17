Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in November

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the November 15th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Charlotte’s Web Price Performance
Shares of Charlotte’s Web stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 84,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.64.
Charlotte’s Web Company Profile
