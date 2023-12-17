Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,108,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 1,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,771.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

