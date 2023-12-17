Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,108,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 1,192,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,771.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.08 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Charter Hall Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.64.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
