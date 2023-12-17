Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$186.04 million for the quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.