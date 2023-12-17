Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in November

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

CWSRF remained flat at $8.28 during midday trading on Friday. 407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

