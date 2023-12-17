Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in November

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 890,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
