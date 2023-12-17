Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Up 20.9 %

CTNT opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Company Profile

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

