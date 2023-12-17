Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,725 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $50,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LNG opened at $170.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

