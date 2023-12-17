Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Short Interest Up 16.7% in November

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CVR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. 1,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,711. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

