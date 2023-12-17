Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,756 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned 0.13% of Chimera Investment worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 48.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,709,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,408. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.63. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

