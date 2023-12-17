China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

CJJD stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the first quarter worth $66,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

