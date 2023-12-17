China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

China Overseas Property Stock Performance

China Overseas Property Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02. China Overseas Property has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.36.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

