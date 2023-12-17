China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in November

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 2,175,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Overseas Property from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on China Overseas Property
China Overseas Property Stock Performance
China Overseas Property Company Profile
China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Space Trading Business segments. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Overseas Property
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.