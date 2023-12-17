China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Price Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

OTCMKTS:CHPXF remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

(Get Free Report)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.