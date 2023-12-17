China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 404,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Pacific Insurance (Group) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, construction and engineering, and guarantee insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.
