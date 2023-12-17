Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,909,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 9,942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,298.8 days.

Chinasoft International Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.93.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

