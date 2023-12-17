Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 9.7% in November

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,909,700 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 9,942,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,298.8 days.
Chinasoft International Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,061. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Chinasoft International has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.93.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
