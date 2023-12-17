Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Decreased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,677 shares of company stock worth $9,405,538. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,271.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,346.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,066.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2,006.02.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
