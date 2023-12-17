Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Increased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $91.50 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

View Our Latest Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.