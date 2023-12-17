Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $90.00 price target on the stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $91.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $94.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

