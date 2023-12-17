Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth about $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 78.7% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 90.7% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $558.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $576.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.