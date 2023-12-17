Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.19

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.19 and traded as high as $25.00. Citi Trends shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 100,721 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Citi Trends Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.39). Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Citi Trends

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 884,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,441,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $286,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,148.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 11,100 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $243,867.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 884,892 shares in the company, valued at $19,441,077.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 111,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,666. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 265,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

