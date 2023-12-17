Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

