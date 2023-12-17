Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,403 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

