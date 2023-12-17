Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,440,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 24,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CFG opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 111,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 327.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 387,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 297,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.