Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Down 6.3% in November

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Services

In other Citizens Financial Services news, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $76,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Robert Joseph Marino sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,428.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,298 shares of company stock worth $258,071. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZFS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.51. 22,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.40. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $92.00.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

