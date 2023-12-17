Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 15th total of 138,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 23.5% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 159,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,806. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $23.01.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

