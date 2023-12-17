Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.55 ($0.16). Approximately 15,237 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 154,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.93. The company has a market capitalization of £33.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1,262.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
