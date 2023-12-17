Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,818.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,706,455 shares of company stock valued at $272,260,436. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after purchasing an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWAN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 2,611,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,325. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.