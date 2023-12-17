Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.53

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $36.36. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 391,411 shares.

CLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Clearwater Paper from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.09. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

