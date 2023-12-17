Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Position Raised by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,637 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 98,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,926,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $65,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,233,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

