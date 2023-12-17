Client First Capital LLC Purchases 1,725 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Client First Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.7% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after buying an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,351 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $146.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day moving average is $135.93. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

