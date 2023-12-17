Client First Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Client First Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Client First Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,140,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $108.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.05. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

