Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

CLPR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Clipper Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 232.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Clipper Realty by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

