Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
CLPR opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51. Clipper Realty has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.12.
Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
Read More
