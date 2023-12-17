CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Down 6.4% in November

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the November 15th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CNB Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $22.50. 223,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,931. CNB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $83.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Institutional Trading of CNB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 253.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 18,683.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 40.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

See Also

