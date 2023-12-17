Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Codexis Trading Down 2.4 %

CDXS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. Codexis has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $42,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its position in Codexis by 153.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,335,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 153.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Codexis by 156.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,753,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,071,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the second quarter worth $9,661,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 290.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 755,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 561,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDXS shares. Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

