Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Short Interest Update

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Codexis Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,589. The company has a market cap of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. Codexis has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 110.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,461 shares in the company, valued at $408,202.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Codexis by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

